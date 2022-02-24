Two men charged after alleged assault in Tweed

Two men from the Leeds and Grenville area have been charged after an alleged assault in Tweed.

Ontario Provinicial Police were called to the fairgrounds just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries.

26-year-old Ryan Brown of Prescott was charged with assault, while 24-year-old Wesley Warren of Elizabethtown-Kitley was charged with assault with a weapon.

Both are scheduled to appear in Belleville court on March 17th.