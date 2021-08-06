Two new cases of COVID-19 added from previous days

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the last 24 hours, but the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is adding two new cases from previous days.

This means the number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the community is now at three.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the active cases, 2 are in UCLG Central, 1 is in Lanark East.