Two new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

COVID-19

KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

Two new variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have also been identified. 

The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 12. 

Three people remain in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, one of them is on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, over 66 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

