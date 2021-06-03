Two new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region
KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Two new variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have also been identified.
The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 12.
Three people remain in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, one of them is on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, over 66 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
