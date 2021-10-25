Two students at J.G. Simcoe Public School test positive for COVID-19

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit is reporting two students in the Limestone District School Board have tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The students attend J.G. Simcoe Public School. The school remains open, however, two classes have been dismissed and are following public health directions.

KFL&A Public Health recommends all families and students should continue to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 daily, as most infections occur in the home setting.