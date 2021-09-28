Two students test positive for COVID-19 at two schools
Two students at two schools in Renfrew County have tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the positive cases is at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, the other is at St. Joseph's High School.
The Renfrew County District Health Unit says it is working closely with the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board to ensure COVID-19 measure continue to be in place.
Both schools remain open for in-person learning.
