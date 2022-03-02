'Vaxi-Taxi' to make its way through Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a mobile vaccine vehicle will be making its way through Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.
The vehicle, called the Vaxi-Taxi, will be going to 18 different locations starting March 15th to 20th.
The health unit says the vehicle will be equipped to administer first, second, third and booster doses on a walk-in basis.
You are asked to bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or its expired, you're asked to bring another form of government ID such as a driver's license, passport, status card, or birth certificate.
You are also asked to eat and drink something before arriving so as to not feel faint or dizzy while getting vaccinated, dress for the weather, and to wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth and chin.
The schedule for the Vaxi-Taxi is as follows:
March 15, 2022
Rideau Lakes
- Morton Hall, 13 Judd St. - 10:00am - 12:00 Noon
- Elgin - Brown's Marina 1641 Chaffey's Lock Road - 1:30pm - 3:30pm
- Delta Fire Hall, 18 King St - 4:00pm - 6:00pm
March 16, 2022
Elizabethown-Kitley
- Addison - Municipal Office, 6544 New Dublin Rd, - 10:00am - 12:00 Noon
- Spring Valley Public Library, 4103 29 Hwy Brockville - 1:30pm - 3:30pm
- Lyn - Douglas A Scott Memorial Park - 4:00pm - 6:00pm
March 17, 2022
Brockville and Leeds & the Thousand Islands
- Lansdowne Community Hall, 1233 Prince St - 9:00am -11:00am
- Brockville - 280-288 Bartholomew St. 12:30pm - 1:30pm
- Brockville - Brighton Crescent - 2:00pm - 3:00pm
- Brockville - 244 King street - 3:30pm - 5:30pm
March 18, 2022
Perth & Smiths Falls
- Perth - Stewart School Parking Lot, 80 Wilson St W - 10:00am- 12:00pm
- Smiths Falls - Town Hall, 77 Beckwith St. N. - 1:30pm - 3:30pm
- Smiths Falls - Empress Street - 4:00pm - 6:00pm
March 19, 2022
Carleton Place & Mississippi Mills
- Pakenham School Parking Lot, 109 Jeanie St, - 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Clayton Community Centre, 147 Linn Bower Lane - 1:30pm - 3:30pm
- Carleton Place - Notre Dame School Parking Lot, 157 McKenzie St - 4:00pm - 6:00pm
March 20, 2022
Tay Valley & Lanark Highlands
- Maberly Community Hall, 180 Maberly Elphin Rd - 10:00am - 12:00pm
- McDonald's Corners Public Work's Garage, 800 10th Concession - 2:00pm - 4:00pm
The schedule is subject to changes with poor weather. An up to date schedule can be found at the health unit's website.