'Vaxi-Taxi' to make its way through Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a mobile vaccine vehicle will be making its way through Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The vehicle, called the Vaxi-Taxi, will be going to 18 different locations starting March 15th to 20th.

The health unit says the vehicle will be equipped to administer first, second, third and booster doses on a walk-in basis.

You are asked to bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or its expired, you're asked to bring another form of government ID such as a driver's license, passport, status card, or birth certificate.

You are also asked to eat and drink something before arriving so as to not feel faint or dizzy while getting vaccinated, dress for the weather, and to wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth and chin.

The schedule for the Vaxi-Taxi is as follows:

March 15, 2022

Rideau Lakes

Morton Hall, 13 Judd St. - 10:00am - 12:00 Noon

Elgin - Brown's Marina 1641 Chaffey's Lock Road - 1:30pm - 3:30pm

Delta Fire Hall, 18 King St - 4:00pm - 6:00pm

March 16, 2022

Elizabethown-Kitley

Addison - Municipal Office, 6544 New Dublin Rd, - 10:00am - 12:00 Noon

Spring Valley Public Library, 4103 29 Hwy Brockville - 1:30pm - 3:30pm

Lyn - Douglas A Scott Memorial Park - 4:00pm - 6:00pm

March 17, 2022

Brockville and Leeds & the Thousand Islands

Lansdowne Community Hall, 1233 Prince St - 9:00am -11:00am

Brockville - 280-288 Bartholomew St. 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Brockville - Brighton Crescent - 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Brockville - 244 King street - 3:30pm - 5:30pm

March 18, 2022

Perth & Smiths Falls

Perth - Stewart School Parking Lot, 80 Wilson St W - 10:00am- 12:00pm

Smiths Falls - Town Hall, 77 Beckwith St. N. - 1:30pm - 3:30pm

Smiths Falls - Empress Street - 4:00pm - 6:00pm

March 19, 2022

Carleton Place & Mississippi Mills

Pakenham School Parking Lot, 109 Jeanie St, - 10:00am - 12:00pm

Clayton Community Centre, 147 Linn Bower Lane - 1:30pm - 3:30pm

Carleton Place - Notre Dame School Parking Lot, 157 McKenzie St - 4:00pm - 6:00pm

March 20, 2022

Tay Valley & Lanark Highlands

Maberly Community Hall, 180 Maberly Elphin Rd - 10:00am - 12:00pm

McDonald's Corners Public Work's Garage, 800 10th Concession - 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The schedule is subject to changes with poor weather. An up to date schedule can be found at the health unit's website.