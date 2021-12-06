iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Weekend COVID-19 for KFL&A numbers expected today

covid3

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today. 

On Friday, 44 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

38 of those cases are in the Kingston area. 

The number of known active cases is at 310. 

18 people are in the hospital with the virus, 11 are in the intensive care unit, nine are on ventilators. 

12

Check out the latest Songs