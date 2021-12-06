Weekend COVID-19 for KFL&A numbers expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
On Friday, 44 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
38 of those cases are in the Kingston area.
The number of known active cases is at 310.
18 people are in the hospital with the virus, 11 are in the intensive care unit, nine are on ventilators.
44 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA. 310 active cases.— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) December 3, 2021
Age breakdown: <5 (1), 5-11 (6), 12-17 (3), 18-29 (10), 30s (7), 40s (4), 50s (3), 60s (3), 70s (6), 80s (1).
Exposure type: close contact (12), under investigation (29), outbreak related (3) pic.twitter.com/3Ryhz2i0ss