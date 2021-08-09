Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, one new case of COVID-19 was reported.
The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the community was at eight.
As of the latest case summary update, one person was in the hospital with the virus, none of them are in the intensive care unit.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
-
One new case of COVID-19 in LGL over the weekendThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
Hepatitis A vaccine clinics held in Brockville, Smiths FallsThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit says it will be providing Hepatitis A vaccine clinics on Tuesday, August 10th.
-
Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers in the KFL&A region today.
-
Structure fire at Maple Ave.Pembroke Fire responded to a structure fire on Maple Ave. at around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning.
-
Stolen weapons seized in North FrontenacThe OPP's Community Street Crime Unit were able to seize stolen firearms in North Frontenac Friday morning.
-
Search continues for missing boater on White LakeThe search continued Sunday evening for a missing boater on White Lake, west of Ottawa, more than 24 hours after the man reportedly fell off a boat.
-
Barrhaven couple hikes from Kingston to Ottawa to raise awareness for Indigenous childrenAfter hundreds of unmarked graves were uncovered at former residential schools nationwide, the pair, who are parents themselves, say they were devastated. And left wanting to do something to help.
-
Two new cases of COVID-19 added from previous daysZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the last 24 hours, but the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is adding two new cases from previous days.
-
Michael Barrett to run as Conservative for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau LakesMichael Barrett has announced he will be running as the Conservative candidate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.