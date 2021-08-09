Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, one new case of COVID-19 was reported.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the community was at eight.

As of the latest case summary update, one person was in the hospital with the virus, none of them are in the intensive care unit.

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.