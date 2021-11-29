Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.

On Friday, 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region. 27 of those cases in Kingston.

Currently, the number of known active cases is at 267.

18 people are in the hospital with the virus, nine of them are in the intensive care unit, seven are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 85 per cent of the eligible population, those aged five or older, have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.