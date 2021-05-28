Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

For the second time this week, the KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

One new variant of concern has been identified from a previously reported case.

The number of known active cases in the region did go down, it's now at 23.

Four people remain in hospital with the virus, three of them are in the intensive care unit, all three of them are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, the health unit is getting closer to 60 per cent of the adult population getting its first dose, it's currently at 59.5 percent.