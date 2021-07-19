Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region over the weekend. 

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region over the weekend.

More updated numbers are expected to be released today.

As of Friday, there were nine known active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

One person is in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

On the vaccination front, nearly 60 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 80 per cent have their first dose.