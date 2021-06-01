Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
Known active cases in the region is now in the single digits, it's now at 8.
No one is in hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, 3 are in UCLG East, 2 are in UCLG West, 2 are in Lanark East, and 1 is in UCLG Central.
8 Active cases today – 0 New, Total 1746 - 1678 Recovered. On the Map: 8 community cases: Lanark West 0; Lanark East 2; Leeds & Grenville (UCLG) East 3 UCLG West 2; UCLG Central 1. No one in hospital. More: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/JPcSOlgHhZ— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) June 1, 2021