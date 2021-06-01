Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Known active cases in the region is now in the single digits, it's now at 8.

No one is in hospital with the virus.

Of the active cases, 3 are in UCLG East, 2 are in UCLG West, 2 are in Lanark East, and 1 is in UCLG Central.

