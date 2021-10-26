Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Granville and Lanark District Health Unit are report zero new cases of COVID-19.
The current active case load remains at four, with no hospitalizations.
Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has fallen below 300.
There are 269 today - the lowest since early August - with 233 people are in hospital.
Killaloe OPP investigate Break and Enter to local businessThe Killaloe OPP detachment are investigating the break and enter of a business on Farmer Road in the Madawaska Valley.
Eganville man faces DUI chargesA 40-year-old Eganville man is accused of driving until the influence after Killaloe OPP responded to traffic complaint last week.
New Policies for Visitors at the Brockville General HospitalA change in the visiting policy is coming to the Brockville General Hospital in a move that will allow more people to visit friends and loved ones at the facility.
Police arrest man on assault and drug chargesBrockville Police have arrested a 31-year-old man accused of attempting to stab another man.
Drugs and Contraband seized at Collins Bay InstitutionSeveral packages containing drugs were found at the multi-security Collins Bay Institution, totalling more than $32,000.
Kingston release shortlist of names for the Third CrossingThe City of Kingston is asking for public input as they narrow down the shortlist of possible names for what is now called the Third Crossing, while drawing influence from the Indigenous culture and history in the area.
Police seek public assistance identifying Homecoming party suspectKingston Police are looking for help identifying a man who they say provided a fake name after being ticketed during a homecoming party this past weekend.
