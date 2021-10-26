iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

COVID 19 virus_1

The Leeds, Granville and Lanark District Health Unit are report zero new cases of COVID-19.

The current active case load remains at four, with no hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has fallen below 300.

There are 269 today - the lowest since early August - with 233 people are in hospital.

