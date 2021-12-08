iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known active cases remains at 39. 

Of the known active cases, 32 of them are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, six are in Lanark, and one is Out of Region/Unknown. 

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit. 

