Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 149.

Of the known active cases, 116 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 34 are in Lanark, and one is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.

On the vaccination front, 90 per cent of those aged five and up have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.