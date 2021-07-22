iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark for four straight days

covid 19

For the fourth straight day, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark is zero. 

The number of known active cases have gone down, it's now at two. 

One person is in hospital with the virus. 

Of the active cases, all two of them are in UCLG West.

