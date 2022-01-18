Resources - South Okanagan

If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately. For additional resources or tools for you or someone close to you, consider these options...

CMHA South Okanagan Similkameen - Mental Health for All - 1-888-353-2273/C.A.R.E.

Interior Mental Health

Interior Crisis Line Network - 1-888-353-2273/C.A.R.E.

Call 310-MHSU (6478) to reach your local mental health and substance use centre for community-based supports.

Child and Youth Mental Health - Penticton - (250) 487-4422

Foundry BC - Penticton - (778) 646-2292

Kids Help Phone - 1-800-668-6868 or Text CONNECT to 686868

Youth in BC - 1-866-661-3311

Aboriginal Child & Youth Mental Health - (250) 707-0095

KUU-US (Indigenous) Crisis Line - ADULTS: (250) 723-4050 TEENS: (250) 723-2040 TOLL FREE: 1-800-588-8717

Métis Crisis Line - 1-888-638-4722

Native Youth Crisis Hotline – 1-877-209-1266

First Nations Health Authority - 1-866-661-3311