TRENT RIVER MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO VEHICLE THEFTS

A 29 year-old Trent River man is facing a long list of charges after he was allegedly involved in the theft of two vehicles in Ptbo County.

Peterborough OPP were called to a break and enter and theft at a County Road 19 business at approximately 6:00am Tuesday.

The complainant reported that two vehicles had been stolen from the property.

One of the vehicles was recovered a short distance from the scene after it was abandoned after being involved in a collision.

Police were able to identify a suspect after reviewing the surveillance video and speaking with witnesses.

The suspect was located and arrested yesterday (weds) afternoon and the second stolen vehicle was recovered at the scene of the arrest.

The suspect is also facing numerous charges in regards to thefts of vehicles and catalytic converters in Peterborough County, Haliburton County and the City of Peterborough.

Joseph BELL faces multiple charges.

This investigation is ongoing.