Avril Lavigne Postpones 3 Shows Due To COVID-19

Avril Lavigne has postponed three shows on her Love Sux Tour due to COVID-19.

The singer announced on social media on Sunday that her show at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec had been rescheduled for May 7. New dates for her concerts at Moncton’s Avenir Centre on Tuesday and Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Wednesday will be announced soon.

Lavigne blamed “a positive COVID case within the tour and subsequent exposures” and added: “I/we sincerely apologize and want you to know that this was not a decision we made lightly. We remain focused on everyone’s safety and can’t wait to see you all very soon.”

Lavigne, who is on a cross-Canada tour with her fiancé Mod Sun and grandson as opening acts, is scheduled to resume the trek in Quebec City on Friday.

The Canadian singer performed Sunday night in Orillia, Ont. and made a surprise appearance at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert on Friday night in Toronto to sing her hit "Complicated." (She was later seen signing autographs and posing with unmasked fans outside Massey Hall.)

In February, Lavigne announced that she was pushing 19 shows in 17 cities in Europe and the UK to early 2023 "due to the on-going issues surrounding the pandemic" – namely travel and venue restrictions.