Chris Stapleton Postpones 3 More Shows Due To Laryngitis

Chris Stapleton has postponed three more concerts so he can rest his voice.

The 43-year-old country star pushed Thursday’s show in Cincinnati to 2022 and rescheduled a pair of sold out Nashville shows set for Friday and Saturday to December.

The news came days after Stapleton pulled the plug on an Oct. 16 concert in Sioux Falls “due to laryngitis.” The show was bumped to Nov. 14.

“I had hoped to have some good news to share with you all after this quiet time,” read a message to fans on Stapleton’s Instagram, “but unfortunately the progress I’ve made is not enough.

“On doctor’s orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal.”

Stapleton added: “Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music. I’m eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night.”

The singer’s next scheduled concert is Oct. 28 in Lubbock, Texas.