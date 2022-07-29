Dancer Crushed By Video Screen May Be Paralyzed

The dancer who was crushed Thursday when a video screen fell on him while performing in Hong Kong is in critical condition and may be paralyzed from the neck down.

According to Chinese media, Mo Lee Kai-yin, 27, suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and fractured cervical vertebrae when he was struck by the giant screen while performing with boy band Mirror.

Lee’s parents were in Canada when they learned of the accident and are flying to be at his side.

A second dancer, identified as Chang Tsz-fung, 29, was also injured when the screen fell over on him. Both were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Two members of Mirror were on stage at the time of the accident along with a dozen dancers.

The pop group, which consists of 12 members, was formed in 2018.

During a show at the same venue on Tuesday, Mirror member Frankie Chan fell off the stage. He later wrote on social media: “Sorry for making everyone worry. I was too focused on my words. Only some bruises. I'm a lucky man.”

Video also circulated on social media showing a platform above the stage seemingly bending under the weight of the performers.