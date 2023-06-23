Dr. Luke, Kesha Agree To Settle Defamation Case

Pop star Kesha and music producer Dr. Luke have agreed to “a resolution” of a defamation lawsuit he filed against her after she accused him of sexual assault.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“Only God knows what happened that night,” said Kesha, in a joint statement. “As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, said: “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone.

“For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

Gottwald sued Kesha in 2014 over what he described as “false and shocking” sex assault allegations to get out of her contract with him.

Kesha had sued Gottwald for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, emotional abuse and violation of California business practices but her case was dismissed by a judge in 2016.

In 2021, Gottwald claimed the pop star’s accusations cost him $46 million U.S. in lost business. (Reps for Kesha called the figure “speculative and unreliable.”)

A trial on the defamation case was scheduled to begin on July 19.

Earlier this month, Kesha scored a win when an appeals court in New York ruled that Gottwald is a public figure and must therefore prove that Kesha acted with “actual malice” when she accused him. That meant Gottwald would have to show that Kesha either knew her claim was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth – a high legal standard that makes it difficult for celebrities to win libel cases.

The ruling also said if Kesha is found not liable, she can seek costs and damages from Gottwald.