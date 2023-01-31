Elton John Breaks Ed Sheeran's Record For Top-Grossing Tour

Elton John has set a record for the highest-grossing concert tour ever, with a staggering $1.1 billion in ticket sales so far.

After 278 shows, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour shattered a record held by Ed Sheeran’s The Divide Tour, which grossed just over $1 billion in 2019. Sheeran still holds the record for the highest number of tickets sold on a tour (8.9 million).

According to Billboard Boxscore, John’s tour will likely top $1.2 billion by the time it ends in July after 333 performances. It will likely rank fourth for tickets sold behind Sheeran’s, U2’s The 360 Tour and The Rolling Stones’ Voodoo Lounger Tour.

John kicked off the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2018 and included 20 shows in Canada.

During his long career, John has grossed an estimated $2.5 billion from live performances – the highest for any solo artist in history.