Guitars Signed By Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Up For Auction

Guitars signed by Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are among the items up for grabs at a charity auction next month.

Online bidding on items in the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction runs until 11 a.m. PST on Feb. 5 – the morning of the 65th Grammy Awards.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the Epiphone acoustic guitar decorated with artwork from Swift’s 2020 album evermore could fetch as much as $10,000 (all figures U.S.) and Fender Player Series Stratocaster electric guitar signed by Styles could go for up to $4,000.

Also available for bidding is Olivia Rodrigo’s outfit from her Glastonbury Festival set last year, the jumpsuit J-Hope wore on the cover of his solo album Jack in the Box and Katy Perry’s costume from her 2019 FIFA performance. There is also a pair of white Nike Air Max sneakers signed by Eminem.

Other items up for grabs include signed memoribilia from rock artists like Paul McCartney, Slash, Ozzy Osbourne and Lenny Kravitz as well as icons including Elton John and Barbra Streisand.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit MusiCares, which helps musicians in financial and medical crisis.