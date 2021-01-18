Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At Botox Accusation

Jennifer Lopez clapped back Saturday at a supposed fan who accused her of using Botox.

The 51-year-old pop superstar promoted her JLo Beauty products in a video on Instagram when someone commented: “But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying.”

Lopez fired back: “LOL that’s just my face!!! ….For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin.”

After adding a smiling-face emoji and encouraging her accuser to “feel beautiful in your own skin” with JLO Beauty, the singer shared some advice.

“Try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others,” Lopez wrote. “Don’t spend your time trying to bring others down. That will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love.”