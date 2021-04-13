Lady Gaga Reacts To Campaign For 'Artpop Act II'

Lady Gaga reacted early Tuesday to seeing her 2013 album Artpop return to digital charts around the world.

Efforts by fans campaigning for Gaga to put out Artpop Act II, a collection of previously unreleased tracks, went viral on social media this week.

An online petition, which has already garnered more than 40,000 supporters, reads: “During the late first quarter of 2021, DJWS—a main producer of the fourth studio album—responded to a fan asking if we’ll ever be able to hear the infamous ACT II. DJWS responded with, ‘Gotta petition Gaga on that one.’ So, we did.”

Gaga tweeted that the campaign “has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart. Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find.

“I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up.”

DJWS – DJ White Shadow – also responded to the petition. “What an amazing gift from you all. I am moved. Thank you.”