LISTEN: Weezer Releases 'I Need Some Of That'

Weezer has released “I Need Some of That,” another track from the band’s forthcoming album Van Weezer.

“Summer time, I press rewind / and go back to a simple place,” Rivers Cuomo sings. “When I was just a little punk / daydreaming of my escape.

“Listening to Aerosmith / Later on I will call my mom / Now I'm pluggin' in to a Marshall stack / I can be anything I want.”

The song follows “The End of the Game,” “Hero” and “Beginning of the End” from Van Weezer, which will drop May 7 after a delay due to the pandemic. Weezer’s 15th studio album was produced by Suzy Shinn.

Listen to “I Need Some of That” below: