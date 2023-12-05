Taylor Swift Named The Fifth Most Powerful Woman in the World

Taylor Swift is now the fifth most powerful woman in the world, according to Forbes.

The business magazine released its annual list of the world's most powerful women with Swift being the highest ranked woman in media and entertainment.

Thanks to her massive year, which included the record-breaking Eras Tour, its theatrical release, the carry over success of 2022's Midnights album, along with the (Taylor's Version) re-releases of Speak Now and 1989, plus all of the merchandising and everything else, Swift is said to have become a billionaire, increasing both her wealth and the reach of her brand.

Also on the top 100 list are Beyoncé, whose Renaissance Tour also generated phenomenal interest, including its own film, and Rihanna, who continues to reign supreme with her Fenty Beauty brand.

Topping the list is European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at #1, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at #2, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at #3 and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni at #4.

Not to be outdone by living, breathing women, Barbie snuck into the #100 spot, thanks to her dominant year at the box office, grossing over $1.4 billion worldwide.

See the full list here.