Taylor Swift To Talk 'Midnights' On 'The Tonight Show'

After giving her fans a weekend to digest her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The late night show announced Thursday that the singer will be a guest on the episode airing Oct. 24. Meghan Trainor is scheduled to perform on the show.

Swift’s 10th studio album drops on Oct. 21. She announced its release while accepting the Video of the Year award at the MTV VMAs in August, later describing it as a collection of 13 songs about “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Swift explained: "We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” wrote Swift. "We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Swift teased the release by slowly unveiling the tracklist.

Midnights follows evermore, which was released in December 2020, and last year’s re-recorded versions of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red.

Swift’s friend Selena Gomez is set to appear on The Tonight Show on Oct. 26.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CTV2