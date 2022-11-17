We Are Listening To More Music Than Ever: Report

People are listening to more music than ever before, according to a report published Thursday.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) released its Engaging with Music 2022 report, which reveals people are spending an average of 20.1 hours a week listening to music. This is up from 18.4 hours last year and is the equivalent of listening to an additional 34 three-minute songs a week.

“This year’s Engaging with Music report paints a fascinating picture of how fans around the globe listen and engage with music today,” said IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore, in a release.

The report is based on a poll of 44,000 people aged 16 to 64 in 22 of the world’s leading music markets, including Canada. It found that nearly 70 percent of people said music plays an important role in their mental and physical health.

On average, consumers use six different methods to listen to music and enjoy eight genres.

“The enduring popularity of radio continues,” the report concluded.

And while 46 percent of respondents said they subscribe to paid streaming services, nearly a third said they use “unauthorized or unlicensed methods.”

Moore said the IFPI will continue to work “to ensure that those seeking to profit from unlicensed and unauthorized music can’t threaten the vibrancy of a music ecosystem that is essential to artists and fans.”

People are still buying music, too. The report shows that 12 percent of respondents purchased a CD in the last month and eight percent bought vinyl.