What Happened April 10th In Pop Music History

It's April 10th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1998, George Michael came out publicly as gay during an interview with CNN. “This is as good a time as any,” the singer said. “I want to say that I have no problem with people knowing that I’m in a relationship with a man right now. I have not been in a relationship with a woman for almost 10 years.”

- In 2004, Janet Jackson appeared on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest.

- In 2003, pop singer Little Eva, best known for her 1962 hit “The Loco-Motion” (co-written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, for whom Eva worked as a nanny), died of cancer at the age of 59.

- In 1998, the movie City of Angels opened in cinemas, featuring a soundtrack that included new songs from Canada’s Alanis Morissette (“Uninvited”) and the Goo Goo Dolls (“Iris”). Both singles became hits.

- In 1988, Madonna was named Worst Actress for her role in Who’s That Girl at the 8th annual Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies). George Michael’s “I Want Your Sex,” which was used in Beverly Hills Cop II, was named Worst Original Song.

- In 1985, Madonna kicked off her first tour, the Virgin Tour, with the first of three nights at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre. The trek included one Canadian show – at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens on May 23.

And that’s what popped on this day.

