What Happened December 11th In Pop Music History

It’s December 11th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1982, Toni Basil went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Mickey.” A version of a song called “Kitty” – recorded in 1979 by Racey – it would be Basil’s only hit. In 2017, she sued several companies over the use of the song.

- In 1972, Genesis made its U.S. live debut with a show at Brandeis University in Massachusetts. The line-up included Peter Gabriel on vocals and Phil Collins on drums.

- In 2010, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden married Nicole Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie, in Los Angeles. They have had two children together.

- In 1954, Jermaine La Jaune Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana. The fourth child of Joseph and Katherine Jackson, he went on to be part of The Jackson Five and, later, The Jacksons. Their hits included “ABC,” “I Want You Back” and “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground).”

- In 1957, Jerry Lee Lewis – whose hits included “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire” – married Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin. It was his third of seven marriages and produced two children over 13 years.

- In 1997, Mariah Carey performed “My All, “Butterflies” and “One Sweet Day” (with Boyz II Men) at the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo.

And that’s what popped on this day.

