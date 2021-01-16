What Happened January 16th In Pop Music History

It’s January 16th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1988, George Michael’s debut solo album Faith went to No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It was bumped from the top spot for two weeks by Tiffany’s self-titled album but then returned to No. 1 for five consecutive weeks. It was then bumped again for nine weeks by the Dirty Dancing soundtrack before spending another six weeks at the top of the chart.

- In 2014, singer Toni Tennille filed for divorce in Arizona from her Captain & Tennille partner Daryl Dragon. The pair had been married for nearly 40 years.

- In 1979, Aaliyah Dana Haughton was born in New York City. She was signed to a record deal when she was only 12 and had hits like “Back & Forth,” and “Try Again.” She died in a 2001 plane crash at the age of 22.

- In 2009, Culture Club frontman Boy George was sentenced to 15 months in jail for false imprisonment after he was found guilty of handcuffing Norwegian model Audun Carlsen to a wall.

- In 1988, Tina Turner set an attendance record for a concert by a solo artist when she performed in front of 180,000 people at Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. The show was part of her Break Every Rule World Tour.

- In 1988, George Harrison's "Got My Mind Set On You" topped the Billboard Hot 100. It set a record as the longest time between No. 1 hits – 24 years.

- In 1959, Helen Folasade Adu was born in Nigeria. After moving studying fashion design in London she became Sade and enjoyed success with huge hits like “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

