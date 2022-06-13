What Happened June 13th In Pop Music History

It’s June 13th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1995, Ottawa’s Alanis Morissette released her breakout album Jagged Little Pill. Her third studio album, it was a critical and commercial success – becoming one of the best-selling albums ever and winning five Grammys including Album of the Year. Jagged Little Pill spawned singles like “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket,” “Ironic” and “Head over Feet.”

- In 2017, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir, siblings for Blue Ivy.

- In 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus started a 17-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with his debut, Some Gave All. The success was thanks largely to the smash hit single “Achy Breaky Heart,” the singer’s version of a 1991 song by The Marcy Brothers.

- In 2008, R Kelly is acquitted of child pornography charges by a jury in Chicago after only a few hours of deliberations. The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was accused of making a 27-minute sex tape with a 13-year-old girl.

- In 2005, Michael Jackson was acquitted of child molestation charges after a five-month trial. The King of Pop was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy who was recovering from cancer.

- In 1988, choreographer Paula Abdul released her debut album, Forever Your Girl. In addition to the title track, it spawned No. 1 hits like “Opposites Attract,” “Cold Hearted” and “Straight Up.”

- In 1963, Smash Mouth bassist Paul De Lisle was born in Ontario. He grew up in Exeter, near London, Ont., and became a founding member of the band in the early ‘90s.

And that’s what popped on this day.

