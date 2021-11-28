What Happened November 28th In Pop Music History

It’s November 28th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1992, Whitney Houston started what would be a record-breaking 14-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her cover of Dolly Parton’s 1973 song “I Will Always Love You.” The song from the soundtrack to The Bodyguard was produced by Canada’s David Foster.

- In 1974, John Lennon made his last stage appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York City to join Elton John to sing “Whatever Gets You Through the Night,” “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds.”

- In 1987, Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack. It went on win the Oscar for Best Original Song as well as a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo.

- In 1993, Gerald McCrohan – better known as Jerry Edmonton – died in a car crash near his California home. He was 47. The Ontario-born musician was drummer for Steppenwolf, which had hits like “Born to be Wild.”

- In 1964, “Leader of the Pack” by the Shangri-Las went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 despite being banned by many radio stations for its lyrics about a guy who dies in a motorcycle accident. The song peaked at No. 3 in Canada.

- In 2008, Britney Spears released her sixth album, Circus. In addition to the title track, it spawned the hits “Womanizer” and “If U Seek Amy.”

- In 1974, Allan Pineda Lindo was born in the Philippines. After moving to the U.S. as a young teen, he met William Adams and the pair went on to form what became the successful pop group Black Eyed Peas as Apl.de.Ap and will.i.am respectively.

And that’s what popped on this day.

