Why July 12th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2003, Rob Halford announced that he was rejoining Judas Priest for a tour and a new album, their first together in 13 years.

- In 1962, The Rollin’ Stones made their live debut at London’s Marquee Club. They would later add the letter “g.”

- In 1992, police arrested Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose at New York’s JFK airport on charges related to a 1991 incident at a concert in St. Louis where the singer is said to have started a melee by diving into the crowd to grab a fan’s camera.

- In 1969, Blind Faith made their live debut in the U.S. at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

- In 1996, Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin was charged with drug possession after the death of the band’s keyboard player, Jonathan Melvoin, in his New York hotel room.

- In 1986, Simply Red had their first No. 1 in America with “Holding Back the Years.”

- In 1999, Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst was arrested after allegedly kicking a local security guard in the head during the band’s show in St. Paul, Minnesota

- And in 2008, 61-year-old Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood left his wife of 23 years and moved in with an 18-year-old cocktail waitress.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

