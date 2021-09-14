Why September 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1969, Genesis played their first paying gig at an English cottage owned by Peter Gabriel’s former Sunday school teacher. Hence the band’s name.

- In 1998, Metallica began recording their covers/compilation album, Garage Inc.

- In 1974, Eric Clapton had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with his cover of Bob Marley’s “I Shot the Sheriff.”

- In 1979, Quadrophenia, the film based on The Who’s 1973 rock opera, was released. It starred Sting.

- In 1984, The Cars won Video of the Year for “You Might Think” at the first ever MTV Video Music Awards.

- In 2003, Jet released their debut album Get Born, which would go on to sell over 3 million copies.

- And in 2013, Lorde began a 19-week run on top of the Rock Songs chart with her hit song “Royals.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio