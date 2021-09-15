Why September 15th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2003, Billy Corgan announced the end of his post-Smashing Pumpkins project, Zwan, explaining, “There’s not enough time to tell you what happened.”

- In 1969, Deep Purple recorded Concerto for Rock Band and Orchestra with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

- In 1979, Led Zeppelin started a seven-week run at the top of the album charts with In Through the Out Door.

- In 1998, The Band released their 10th and final studio album, Jubilation. Original members Levon Helm, Rick Danko and Garth Hudson were joined on the record by the likes of Eric Clapton and John Hiatt.

- In 1998, Marilyn Manson released his third studio album, Mechanical Animals.

- And in 2004, Ramones guitarist Johnny Ramone died at the age of 55 from prostate cancer.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio