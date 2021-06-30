DoSomething and learn more after A Day to Listen

Today, Canadian radio broadcasters - including Bell Media - join together to amplify, elevate, listen to, and learn from Indigenous voices in A DAY TO LISTEN.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (local time), more than 500 radio stations across the country will dedicate their programming to sharing stories from Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, elders, musicians, and teachers. The collaboration was put together in partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), whose mission is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all Canadians.

To donate and read more about DWF's initiatives, click here:

https://downiewenjack.ca/

While many Canadians are learning now about Canada's Residential School System in the wake of the tragic discovery of the 215 children's bodies buried at the site of a former school site in Kamloops, BC, the system was the subject of an investigation undertaken by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, led by Senator Murray Sinclair.

The TRC final report, issued in 2015, contains detailed accounts from survivors and concludes with 94 calls to action.

The report, while heartbreaking, should be required reading for all Canadians. If you are interested you can find the report online:

http://www.trc.ca/about-us/trc-findings.html

The University of Alberta also offers a free online Indigenous Canada course from its Faculty of Native Studies. It explores Indigenous histories and contemporary issues in Canada from an Indigenous perspective, highlighting national and local Indigenous-settler relations. Topics in the 12-module course include the fur trade, land claims, environmental impacts, legal systems, political conflices and contemporary Indigenous life. It also showcases and explains the meanings behind some incredible Indigenous artworks.

For more information and to register to take the course:

https://www.coursera.org/learn/indigenous-canada

