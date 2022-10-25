Need to Know: Safe Bus Program, Sidewalk bylaw, Pfizer available for children

The Safe Bus program

The Safe Bus program provides a safe space for anyone who needs help. If you are lost, hurt or in trouble, flag down a Regina Transit bus or get on at any bus stop.

Teach your children that if they are lost, cold, frightened or hurt, they can hold up their hand (palm facing out) in the direction of an approaching bus to signal the driver that they need help. Bus operators are trained to recognize this as a sign of distress and will stop to help your child. You can download Regina Transit’s Safe Bus Colouring and Activity BookOpens in new window to help explain the Safe Bus program to your child.

Trained transit personnel have direct access to 9-1-1 and you DO NOT need to pay a fare to get help through the Safe Bus program.

Sidewalk bylaw information

It’s important for all property owners to keep their sidewalks free from snow and ice buildup to help everyone in our community travel safely in all seasons, whether on foot, using a mobility device, or pushing a stroller.

Most Regina properties need to clear sidewalks within 48 hours of a snow or ice event. Properties centrally located, specifically within Schedule B, must clear sidewalks within 24 hours.

This winter season, the City will enforce the Clean Property Bylaw for sidewalk snow clearing. Should enforcement be required, City staff will issue a Notice to the property owner to clear the sidewalk in a specified timeframe. If the property owner does not comply, action will be taken to have the sidewalks cleared and the costs applied to their property taxes.

More details can be found on Regina.ca/sidewalk.

As of tomorrow (Oct. 26th) Pfizer Vaccine available for children 6 months to 4 years old

Tomorrow (Oct. 26), children six months to four years old can receive the Pfizer vaccination at clinics operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada.

It has been approved by Health Canada.