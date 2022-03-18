Greater Sudbury Utilities Reporting New Fraud Scheme in the Area
(Sudbury, ON)-Greater Sudbury Utilities has received reports of a new Fraud scheme in the area.
Customers report receiving phone calls from someone saying they are from GSU and requesting their banking information. GSU NEVER calls customers and asks for banking information. Call the local number on your utility bill and talk to a customer service representative if you think action may needed on your account.
"We urge all customers to be alert for fraudulent phone calls,” said Wendy Watson, Director of Communications. “If contacted, do not give your information. Protect yourself, your information, and your finances.”
Anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of an attempted fraud should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre 1-888-495-8501 or visit their website at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury's Health Unit Seeing Increase In Gastrointestinal Illness; Likely Due To NorovirusPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is seeing an increase in gastrointestinal illness, likely due to norovirus in childcare centers and in the community.
-
Slow Roll Through Sudbury Convoy to Support Ottawa Freedom ProtestWhat's being called a peaceful and respectful convoy through Sudbury will take place starting at Noon today. Organizers say The Slow Roll Through Sudbury is to show solidarity with truckers in the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. The convoy starts at noon on Lasalle Blvd just past Foundry St.
-
19 Year-Old Facing A List Of Charges After Unique Situation Near WaldenThe 19 year-old faces a long list of charges.