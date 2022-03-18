iHeartRadio
Greater Sudbury Utilities Reporting New Fraud Scheme in the Area

fraud

(Sudbury, ON)-Greater Sudbury Utilities has received reports of a new Fraud scheme in the area.

Customers report receiving phone calls from someone saying they are from GSU and requesting their banking information. GSU NEVER calls customers and asks for banking information. Call the local number on your utility bill and talk to a customer service representative if you think action may needed on your account.

"We urge all customers to be alert for fraudulent phone calls,” said Wendy Watson, Director of Communications. “If contacted, do not give your information. Protect yourself, your information, and your finances.” 

Anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of an attempted fraud should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre 1-888-495-8501 or visit their website at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

 

