Man Facing Charges After Fleeing The Scene Of A Collision On HWY 69

The following is a release from the OPP:

On August 8, 2022, at 4:07 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 69, Servos Township south of Greater Sudbury.

Police attended the location and found only one vehicle.

The two occupants were transported to the local hospital by Sudbury Paramedic Services, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other involved vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision but was later located by police.

The driver of that vehicle was a suspended driver and the vehicle had been stolen.



As a result of the investigation: A 37 year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with:

" Theft of Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the Criminal Code (CC)

" Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm, contrary to section 320.13(2) of the CC

" Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

" Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

" Theft Under $5,000 from a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

" Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

" Driving while under suspension - while suspended under Highway Traffic Act (HTA) section 41/42, contrary to section 53(1.1) of the HTA

" Fail to remain, contrary to section 200(1)(a) of the HTA

The accused was held for bail court on August 9, 2022 and was remanded back into custody with a return schedule to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2022, in Sudbury.