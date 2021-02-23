iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Nicknaming Our Sudbury Snow Plows! Pick 5 Names Out Of This List Of 15!

PLOW

We want to give nicknames to 5 of Sudbury's snow plows!  

All morning long (Tuesday), we've been getting suggestions & recommendations.  Some are incredibly clever & witty!  

We have narrowed things down to 15 of our favourite suggestions. 

Help us pick the top 5 by commenting on our Facebook post!  

 

"The Fun Shovel"

"Stompin' Tom Plower"

"The Pothole Plugger"

"Cool Runnings"

"PlowZilda"

"The Fluff Pusher"

"Super Duper Salt Shaker"

"Plowy McPlow Face"

"Mr Plow"

"Plows In Snow Places"

"Get R' Done"

"Darth Blader" 

"PlowMaGeddon"

"Licence To Chill"

"The Happy Plow"

"Plow Now"

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram