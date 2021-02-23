Nicknaming Our Sudbury Snow Plows! Pick 5 Names Out Of This List Of 15!
We want to give nicknames to 5 of Sudbury's snow plows!
All morning long (Tuesday), we've been getting suggestions & recommendations. Some are incredibly clever & witty!
We have narrowed things down to 15 of our favourite suggestions.
Help us pick the top 5 by commenting on our Facebook post!
"The Fun Shovel"
"Stompin' Tom Plower"
"The Pothole Plugger"
"Cool Runnings"
"PlowZilda"
"The Fluff Pusher"
"Super Duper Salt Shaker"
"Plowy McPlow Face"
"Mr Plow"
"Plows In Snow Places"
"Get R' Done"
"Darth Blader"
"PlowMaGeddon"
"Licence To Chill"
"The Happy Plow"
"Plow Now"
