Scammers Are At It Again; Beware Of THIS Text Message
Scammers are at it again, trying to get your money...
This time, they're sending text messages to cell phones that make it look like it's from Service Ontario...
The message says that with the removal of license plate sticker fees, you just need to click the provided link to get your money back...
Heads up that Service Ontario does NOT send refunds through text...
Heaed to serviceontario.ca to see if you're eligible.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury's Health Unit Seeing Increase In Gastrointestinal Illness; Likely Due To NorovirusPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is seeing an increase in gastrointestinal illness, likely due to norovirus in childcare centers and in the community.
-
Slow Roll Through Sudbury Convoy to Support Ottawa Freedom ProtestWhat's being called a peaceful and respectful convoy through Sudbury will take place starting at Noon today. Organizers say The Slow Roll Through Sudbury is to show solidarity with truckers in the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. The convoy starts at noon on Lasalle Blvd just past Foundry St.
-
19 Year-Old Facing A List Of Charges After Unique Situation Near WaldenThe 19 year-old faces a long list of charges.