Scammers Are At It Again; Beware Of THIS Text Message

Scammers are at it again, trying to get your money...

This time, they're sending text messages to cell phones that make it look like it's from Service Ontario...

The message says that with the removal of license plate sticker fees, you just need to click the provided link to get your money back...

Heads up that Service Ontario does NOT send refunds through text...

Heaed to serviceontario.ca to see if you're eligible.