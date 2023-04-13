IN THE KNOW #YYC - WE CHAT WITH THE DEAN ABOUT NEW PROGRAMS AT BVC!

Bow Valley College is located in the heart of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The college has been serving the community since 1965, offering a wide range of programs and courses to help students achieve their career goals and personal aspirations.

Join us for the School of Technology meet and greet with the Information Services team @CanadianNatural (CNRL) on April 19th from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Don’t miss out on this chance to network with their team!



Scan the QR code on the posters around campus to register. pic.twitter.com/NrmRhhKCQn — Bow Valley College (@BowValley) April 12, 2023

We got to chat with Alison Anderson, the Dean of Business, Technology, and Centre for Entertainment Arts!

In terms of academic offerings, Bow Valley College has a wide variety of programs to choose from, including diplomas, certificates, and continuing education courses. These programs are designed to meet the needs of students at all stages of their careers, whether they are just starting out or looking to upgrade their skills and knowledge.

Another notable aspect of Bow Valley College is its commitment to experiential learning. Through internships, co-op placements, and other hands-on experiences, students have the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-world settings and gain valuable skills and experience that will help them succeed in their chosen fields.

Overall, Bow Valley College is an excellent choice for anyone looking to further their education and achieve their career goals. With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, a wide range of programs and courses, and a focus on experiential learning, Bow Valley College is a leader in post-secondary education in Calgary and beyond.