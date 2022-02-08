Witnesses sought after fatal crash on Highway 1

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at approximately 9:25 AM, BC Highway Patrol, Golden RCMP and Emergency Services (including the STARS Air Ambulance) attended a two-vehicle fatal collision on Highway 1, west of Field, BC.

Upon arrival it was determined that an eastbound cube delivery truck lost control on icy roads and entered the oncoming lane, colliding with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his fifties from Alberta, died at the scene. The passenger of the pickup truck, a man in his forties from the Okanagan, was seriously injured and taken by STARS Air Ambulance to a hospital in Alberta. Neither of the two occupants of the cube delivery truck were injured in the collision.

Highway 1 through Yoho National Park was closed for several hours as police investigated. BC Highway Patrol in Golden has assumed conduct of the collision investigation with assistance from the BC Coroners’ Service.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Golden at 250- 344-2221.