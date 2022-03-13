Owen Sound Police Service, offer FREE Data  Destruction Event for your Electronics

Owen Sound Police Service, in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion, Brach 6 Owen Sound, offer FREE Data Destruction Event for your Electronics

March is Fraud Prevention Month, and Owen Sound Police Services, the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) and the Royal

Canadian Legion, Branch 6, Owen Sound are partnering, to help protect your private information

through data destruction.

Join us for this event at the Owen Sound Legion, Branch 6 (1450 2nd Ave West, Owen Sound)

on March 16th, 2022 from 10:00am to 3:00pm., where citizens are invited to bring unwanted

electronic devices such as hard drives, computers, laptops, phones, tablets, tapes and other small

devices storing sensitive data, where they will be securely destroyed OR wiped clean and re-used

for FREE (you decide which option you would like when you arrive). Data storage devices will

be destroyed on-site with the use of ERA’s shredding machine to prevent data being recovered

from old equipment.

A list of all accepted devices can be viewed in the accompanying attachment.

LAPTOPS & COMPUTERS

LAPTOPS/COMPUTERS (MAC AND PC)

DOCKING STATIONS

PARTS (MOTHERBOARDS, HARD DRIVES, ETC.)

KEYBOARDS, MICE, WIRES/CABLES

CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

GAMING CONSOLES

IPODS/IPADS/MP3 PLAYERS

STEREO EQUIPMENT

PRINTERS

PRINTERS (INKJET AND LASERJET)

FAX MACHINES

SCANNERS & COPIERS

HANDHELD DEVICES

MOBILE PHONES/IPHONES/SMART PHONES

TABLETS

MISC DEVICES

PHONE SYSTEMS

CD/DVD & CARDS

SERVERS (RACKS, STANDS, ALL BRANDS)

SOFTWARE (OPERATING/EDITING/DESIGN)

SWITCHES AND ROUTERS

LAB EQUIPMENT

DISK ARRAYS