Owen Sound Police Service, offer FREE Data Destruction Event for your Electronics
Owen Sound Police Service, in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion, Brach 6 Owen Sound, offer FREE Data Destruction Event for your Electronics
March is Fraud Prevention Month, and Owen Sound Police Services, the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) and the Royal
Canadian Legion, Branch 6, Owen Sound are partnering, to help protect your private information
through data destruction.
Join us for this event at the Owen Sound Legion, Branch 6 (1450 2nd Ave West, Owen Sound)
on March 16th, 2022 from 10:00am to 3:00pm., where citizens are invited to bring unwanted
electronic devices such as hard drives, computers, laptops, phones, tablets, tapes and other small
devices storing sensitive data, where they will be securely destroyed OR wiped clean and re-used
for FREE (you decide which option you would like when you arrive). Data storage devices will
be destroyed on-site with the use of ERA’s shredding machine to prevent data being recovered
from old equipment.
A list of all accepted devices can be viewed in the accompanying attachment.
LAPTOPS & COMPUTERS
LAPTOPS/COMPUTERS (MAC AND PC)
DOCKING STATIONS
PARTS (MOTHERBOARDS, HARD DRIVES, ETC.)
KEYBOARDS, MICE, WIRES/CABLES
CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
GAMING CONSOLES
IPODS/IPADS/MP3 PLAYERS
STEREO EQUIPMENT
PRINTERS
PRINTERS (INKJET AND LASERJET)
FAX MACHINES
SCANNERS & COPIERS
HANDHELD DEVICES
MOBILE PHONES/IPHONES/SMART PHONES
TABLETS
MISC DEVICES
PHONE SYSTEMS
CD/DVD & CARDS
SERVERS (RACKS, STANDS, ALL BRANDS)
SOFTWARE (OPERATING/EDITING/DESIGN)
SWITCHES AND ROUTERS
LAB EQUIPMENT
DISK ARRAYS