Owen Sound Transit – Discontinuation of Temporary Midtown Route

To help address the reduced ridership limit due to COVID-19 and to ease the demand on the East Bayshore route, an additional temporary conventional bus, “Midtown Service” was put into operation on Monday, February 1, 2021.

This temporary route was originally set to expire on March 31, 2021, however it was extended until October 31, 2021. Funding provided through the Safe Restart Transit Funding Program have now been exhausted and as a result, the temporary route will be discontinued after October 31st.

As part of the City of Owen Sound’s Transit Optimization Review, areas covered by the “Midtown Service” along with the existing fixed-route system are being reviewed.