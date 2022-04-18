iHeartRadio
Spring Cleaning is Underway in Owen Sound

Spring has officially sprung, and with the snowy weather behind us it means the City of Owen Sound’s Public Works and Parks and Open Space Divisions have begun spring clean-up operations.

Street Sweeping and Flushing

The 2022 Sweeping Program began on March 30. Staff are working to clean up all City-owned paved roads including bridges, catch basins and gutters as well as hard-surfaced boulevards and medians. It also includes cleaning City sidewalks and pathways, recreational trails, municipal parking lots, and other City facilities.

In May, two additional sweepers will be deployed to assist with street sweeping. On occasion you may see the Street Flusher assisting sweeping operations for dust control.

Sand and debris will continue to be swept from City roads well into summer and early fall to keep streets and storm sewers clean. 

You can help by:

  • Keeping vehicles off residential streets to avoid blocking street sweeping operations.
  • Placing garbage containers and recycling boxes away from the road edge on collection days.
  • Keeping basketball and hockey nets off the road and far enough back from the curb.
  • Being patient – While street sweeping is taking place dust and noise are common. 

Boulevard Restoration

Beginning in early May, City Staff will begin to repair lawns and boulevards that were damaged by snow removal operations this past winter. You may see staff applying topsoil and seed along your property to repair the damage caused by snow removal equipment.

The River District

Sidewalks in the River District are pressure-washed twice per year. The first cleaning is planned to be completed the week of May 9-13, 2022.

Litter pick-up that began March 1 will continue through the spring and summer months.

The Noma lights were removed earlier this week, and will be replaced with summer banners. The shade sails will also be reinstalled at the 9th Street and 1st Avenue East corner and the Percy England Parkette. 

Staff will also be starting to clean up the garden areas along the east Bayshore wall in April, with new plantings coming in later this spring.

Parks and Cemetery

The basketball nets have now been reinstalled at the courts in Harrison Park. Parks staff have also begun inspecting trails, playgrounds, and ball diamonds to plan for spring maintenance prior to bookings.

Litter and debris clean-up has begun at Harrison Park, Kelso Beach, Stoney Orchard, Centennial Tower and neighbourhood parks. Centennial tower has been vandalized, and requires the removal of graffiti before opening. 

General spring clean-up has begun at Greenwood Cemetery, including hedge trimming, interlocking brick repair at the columbarium garden, and fence painting and replacement. 

The east and west docks will be set in place for boaters in April as weather permits. 

Playground wood fiber ground cover will be replaced in parks the week of April 18.

If you notice an area that needs some attention this spring, let us know! You can report a concern through our website at owensound.ca/reportconcern

For more information, please contact:

  • Mike Crone, Acting Director of Public Works and Engineering at 519-376-4440 ext. 1201 or email to mcrone@owensound.ca.
  • Pam Coulter, Director of Community Services at 519-376-4440 ext. 1252 or email to pcoulter@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts:

  • The City of Owen Sound services and maintains over 280 lane kilometers of roadway, approximately 100 kilometers of sidewalks, six municipal parking lots, and various walkways, steps, and paths.
  • The City of Owen Sound also maintains 45 parks, 47 gardens beds, 11 ball diamonds, 450 acres of grass, and 22 playgrounds.
  • Ongoing maintenance will include the downtown sidewalks being power washed twice a year, along with regular litter pick-up.
