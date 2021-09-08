Update from the GBHU for COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate

Individuals with a green photo health card can download and print an electronic COVID-19 vaccine receipt through the provincial portal COVID-19 vaccines for Ontario | COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ontario or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900.

Individuals who have a red and white health card or who do not have a health card can contact the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900 for a call centre agent to email them a copy of their first and second dose receipts.

If the vaccine was administered at a pharmacy, individuals can ask the pharmacy for assistance in accessing their vaccine certificates.

If they are unsuccessful, they can email Public Health for assistance at COVID19.vaccine@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca.

Individuals wanting to register an out-of-province vaccine can do so by emailing COVID19.vaccine@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca.

Bruce County Library Services are offering a free vaccine receipt printing and laminating at all Bruce County Library branches. Similar services are available in select libraries in Grey County. Please contact your local library branch near you for available services and details.

Vaccine Receipt – Provincial Website Instructions

1. Go to the Provincial Booking System at COVID-19 vaccine booking support | COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ontario

2. Click on the blue rectangle “Get your electronic receipt”.

3. Read terms of use. Check box “I have read and understand terms of use”. Click on the blue rectangle “Continue”.

4. Enter Identity verification information. All boxes must be filled. When complete click on the blue rectangle “Continue”.

5. In yellow rectangle click on the black rectangle “Continue”.

6. For each receipt, click on the blue rectangle “Download the receipt”.

Receipts will be downloaded as a pdf to your device.